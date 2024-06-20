Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading 3.4% Higher

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 301,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 258,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several research firms recently commented on RDW. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their target price on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $377.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

