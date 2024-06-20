ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading Up 1.9%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 191,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 45,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.56.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

