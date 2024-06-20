Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.09.

REG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of REG opened at $61.16 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 641.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

