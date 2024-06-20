Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires 3,019 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Endeavor Group comprises 1.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,559,000 after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,278,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,340,000 after buying an additional 454,790 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,145,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,403,000 after buying an additional 184,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,527,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,439,000 after acquiring an additional 226,724 shares during the period. Finally, Dendur Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,612,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,879,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDR. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of EDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 1,705,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,156. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $552,464.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.