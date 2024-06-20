Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $458,539,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $177,068,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $70,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,152,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $4,873,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BIRK traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.76. 425,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $61.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.62.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

