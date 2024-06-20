Renaissance Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $458,539,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $177,068,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $70,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,152,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $4,873,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
Birkenstock Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE BIRK traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.76. 425,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,482. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $61.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.62.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock
Birkenstock Profile
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Birkenstock
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.