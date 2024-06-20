Renaissance Capital LLC Purchases 8,633 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for approximately 1.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of S traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,685. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,772 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

