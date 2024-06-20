Renaissance Capital LLC Raises Stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Marqeta worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,793,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,636,000 after buying an additional 1,592,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 27.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marqeta by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,015,000 after buying an additional 900,675 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Marqeta by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,814,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,586,000 after buying an additional 739,871 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 94.2% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,828,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MQ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 969,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,943,667. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MQ shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.37.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

