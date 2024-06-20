RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXTFree Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

RenovoRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RenovoRx stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned 0.91% of RenovoRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

