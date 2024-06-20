RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RenovoRx stock. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNXT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 97,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. owned 0.91% of RenovoRx as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

