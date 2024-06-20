RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Research Coverage Started at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
RenovoRx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.03.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RenovoRx
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.