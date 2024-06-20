Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAV)

Advantage Energy (TSE: AAV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/19/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Advantage Energy was given a new C$15.00 price target on by analysts at Cormark. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Advantage Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Advantage Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

AAV stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,603. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$11.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.80.

Get Advantage Energy Ltd alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Stephen Balog acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $134,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.