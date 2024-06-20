Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 1,796 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GT stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.30. 1,010,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,941. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.98. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.