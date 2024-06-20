Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys Shares of 49,364 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 49,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,167,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,400. The company has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.43. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

