Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $980,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 436,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $3,421,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,022.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $30.65. The company had a trading volume of 685,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,514. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

