Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $19.50 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,756 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 4.7% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 6.27% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 268,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,582 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 174,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,624,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the third quarter worth $349,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 114,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.38.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.