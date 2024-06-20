Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $3.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,934. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.