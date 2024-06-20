Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $4.49 Million Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.54% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,387,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,650. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.55.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

