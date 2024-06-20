Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,387,000 after purchasing an additional 172,908 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 354.2% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 824,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 643,142 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 621,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 116,495 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 186.8% in the third quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 513,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,649,000 after purchasing an additional 334,560 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. 934,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,450. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

