Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 7,905 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.96. 122,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,216. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.39. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $96.68.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

