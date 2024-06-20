Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 18,419 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,419 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,575,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,916,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,625,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.