Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 3,441 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,339 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 13,923 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $1,217,009.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

