Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 46,972 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,972 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 1.64% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $790,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.90. 4,047 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

