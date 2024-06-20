Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($97.84) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($77.51) to GBX 5,900 ($74.97) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.24) to GBX 6,610 ($83.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,326.25 ($80.38).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,236 ($66.53) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,910 ($75.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47. The firm has a market cap of £65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,090.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,450.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,383.62.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

