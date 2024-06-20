Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 178 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3,560.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $1,652,862,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after buying an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,502,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,762,000 after buying an additional 616,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $436.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,418. The company has a market cap of $136.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.59. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

