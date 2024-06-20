Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 443 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.14.

McDonald’s stock opened at $250.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

