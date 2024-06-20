Rise Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 953.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 44.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.02.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 202,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $30,088,098.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,557 shares in the company, valued at $226,746,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.66. 284,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

