Rise Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 249.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,578 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after acquiring an additional 47,053 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after acquiring an additional 278,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 821,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.03. 20,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,884. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

