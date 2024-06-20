Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 303 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in XPO during the first quarter worth $27,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 5.2% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of XPO by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 5,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,274. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.66 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

