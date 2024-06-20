Rise Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 964 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Insider Activity

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 110,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,842. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.65. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

