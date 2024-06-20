Rise Advisors LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16,975.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236,064 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MDT traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,970. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $105.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.49.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.