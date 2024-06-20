Rise Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $203,000. Glenview Trust co grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 16,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $250,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 480,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $185,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.37. 149,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $214.78.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

