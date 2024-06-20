Rise Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,776,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 108,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.36. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.