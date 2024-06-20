Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.88. 17,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,629. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $87.68 and a 12-month high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNX

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.