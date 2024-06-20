Rise Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $36.38. 889,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,637,264. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.