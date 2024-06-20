Rise Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $2,140,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in PACCAR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,396. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

