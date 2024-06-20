Rise Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 65 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 65 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.44.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,011.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,674. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $925.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $847.24. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $484.02 and a 52 week high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.