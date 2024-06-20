Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $86.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

