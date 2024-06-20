Rise Advisors LLC Takes Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.01. 23,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,275. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $152.78 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $261.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.61.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

