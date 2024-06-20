Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) is Renaissance Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,825 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Rivian Automotive comprises about 2.5% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 23.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 758,567 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 144,808 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,554 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,808,812 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 422,831 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,473,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of RIVN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 18,857,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,054,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

