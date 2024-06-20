ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) PT Lowered to C$0.50 at Cormark

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ROK Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

ROK traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.26. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.50. ROK Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.45.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of C$20.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ROK Resources will post 0.034375 EPS for the current year.

ROK Resources Company Profile

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

