Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $256,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $77,075,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,668 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Performance

Rollins stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 545,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,501. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.55.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

