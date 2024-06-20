Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.92) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

IAG stock opened at GBX 170.05 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 173.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.42. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187.65 ($2.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 377.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

