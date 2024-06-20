Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 280238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.