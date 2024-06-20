RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.27

Shares of RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.27 ($1.22) and traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.61). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 11,861 shares.

RTC Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of £17.24 million, a PE ratio of 903.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

RTC Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from RTC Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. RTC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,615.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

RTC Group Company Profile

In other RTC Group news, insider Sarah Dye sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £66,500 ($84,498.09). 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Middle East. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

