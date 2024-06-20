Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.77

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 288823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $567,727.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,201.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $567,727.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 603,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,201.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $97,656.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,563.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,200. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

