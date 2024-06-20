Safeguard Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Safeguard Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.90. 2,120,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,080. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.92. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

