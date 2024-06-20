Safeguard Financial LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Safeguard Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.91. 880,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,458. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

