Safeguard Financial LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Safeguard Financial LLC decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 79,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 605,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 431,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 2,600,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,440. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

