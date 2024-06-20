Safeguard Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.4% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $481.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,224,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,526,965. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $447.93 and its 200 day moving average is $432.20.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

