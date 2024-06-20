Safeguard Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:MA traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $452.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,753. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.24. The stock has a market cap of $420.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,472,114,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.78.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

