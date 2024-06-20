Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.96

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
Salzgitter Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter AG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Salzgitter Cuts Dividend
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.
