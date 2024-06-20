Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.96

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter AG will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter Cuts Dividend

About Salzgitter

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Salzgitter’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

