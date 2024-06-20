Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 114,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,620,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANA. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sana Biotechnology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

